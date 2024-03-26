Virat Kohli's video call with Anushka Sharma, kids after victory against Punjab Kings wins internet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma, kids following win against PBKS.

Virat Kohli shined with the bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday and led his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take a comfortable victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He played a superb knock of 77 runs off 49 balls, which includes 11 fours and 2 sixes.

After winning the match, the cricketer was spotted talking to his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, Vamika and Akaay, on a video call from the ground. Virat also showcased his smartness, as he put his side of the camera on the bigger screen, not allowing ground camera capturing his family on the call.

During the call, Virat was also seen making some cute faces for his kids.

Check out the viral video:

The video of Virat video calling his family instantly went viral on social media and attracting netizens reaction from all corners.

Netizens' reaction

Before ending the call, Virat was also seen blowing kisses to his family and uttering a heartfelt 'I love you'.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens were quick enough to express their views on their favourite star cricketer. One user wrote, ''Look at his cute expressions.'' ''Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match. The most beautiful moment!'' wrote another.

More deets about RCB vs PBKS match

Virat Kohli's brilliance and the finishing touches from Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden win of IPL 2024. They chased down the target of 177 in the final over with four wickets in hand.

When Kohli departed, RCB still needed 47 off the final 24 balls.

However, Virat became the Player of the Match. He also got the Orange Cap for scoring 98 runs across the two innings in the season so far.

