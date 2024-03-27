Alia Bhatt set to host 'Hope Gala' in London? Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is all set to host her first 'Hope Gala' in London.

As per a source close to the actress' team, Alia will host Hope Gala on March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

This is in support of Alia's chosen charity Salaam Bombay which is focused on engaging Mumbai's most vulnerable 'at-risk' children through in-school programmes (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) that help build their confidence, self-esteem and commit them to stay in school.

Reportedly, the Gala will be attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London.

Alia Bhatt on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina.

Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang.

Last month, Poacher was released on Prime Video, where in Alia served as an executive producer.

She was last seen in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.

She has several big projects in the lineup currently including Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to revolve around friendship storyline like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, an official announcement about the film is yhet to made by its makers.

Apart from these, she also has Dharma Productions' Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, and The Huntress, which will also star Sharvari Wagh. She also has a film with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Varun Dhawan SLAMS IPL ground staff for kicking stray dog during MI vs GT match

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up to fight against 'masked-man' | WATCH