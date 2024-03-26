Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff team up to fight against 'masked-man' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release in cinemas on the occasion of Eid.

Trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular roles, is finally out. As per the trailer, 'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar and 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff will be seen embarking on a mission to save India from a 'masked-man'. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the action thriller. The trailer also showcases numerous high-action action sequences and much use of visual effects of VFX.

Watch the trailer:

The trailer also showcases Ronit Roy as their commanding chief, who deputes his best officers, Akshay and Tiger, to take down the enemy.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's promotions

Both Akshay and Tiger have recently been quite active on social media in promoting their film. The two have been doing hilarious pranks on each other.

The most recent one was shared by Akshay on the occasion of Holi festival wherein he was about to be pranked by Tiger but he dotched him with his smartness. Check out the video.

About the film

The film also stars Manushi Chillar and Alaya F as the leading ladies in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

