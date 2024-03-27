Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui among 13 held in Mumbai hookah parlour raid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munawar Faruqui is a popular stand-up comedian.

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui among 13 others were detained on Tuesday night in Mumbai, following a raid on a hookah parlour. Although it was a bailable offense, hence the police gave a notice and let Faruqui go. At present, a case has been registered at MRA Marg Police Station and further investigation is going on.

Last night, the police raided Sabalan Hotel located in Fort area of ​​Mumbai. During the raid, some people were detained and tobacco gutka and hookah related products were also recovered.

The police seized a total of Rs 4,400 and nine hookah pots, worth Rs 13,500, in the raid.

India TV's Atul Singh reported that Faruqui was booked under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 or COTPA, 2003.

For the unversed, there is ban on hookah parlours in Maharashtra, however, several such parlour are still running illegally in the state. Police, after receiving a tip raided the hotel.

When Munawar Faruqui headlines

Munawar was in the news in 2021 after he was accused of hurting Hindu sentiments at one of his stand-ups. He was accused of making fun of Lord Ram, following which he was booked and spent one month in jail. Later, many of his shows were also cancelled in several states.

The next year, he participated in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and emerged as the winner of the reality show.

Last year, he was introduced as one of the housemates in Bigg Boss 17. After spending over 100 days in the BB House, he won the show recently.

Also Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor to feature on FIRST episode with mom Neetu and sister Riddhima

Also Read: Varun Dhawan SLAMS IPL ground staff for kicking stray dog during MI vs GT match