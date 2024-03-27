Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
  Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow? Pirates of the Caribbean's producer spills the beans

A good news for the fans of Captain Jack Sparrow is finally here. The producer of the popular franchise Pirates of the Caribbean has hinted about the much-awaited sixth installment. Scroll down to know more.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: March 27, 2024 11:13 IST
pirates of the carribean sequel
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Johnny Depp

The wait of Pirates of the Carribean fans is finally over. The franchise is reportedly getting a reboot. 

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced each of the five Pirates movies that starred Johnny Depp as his iconic pirate character Captain Jack Sparrow, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com said the next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean will be a reboot instead of being a straight sequel, People reported.

"It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know," Bruckheimer said when asked when audiences can expect a new Pirates movie or another Top Gun movie; he also produces the Tom Cruise action films. "You don't know how they come together. You just don't know,'' he said. 

"With Top Gun, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you," the producer added, referencing Cruise. 

"But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors," he further added.

The Pirates franchise famously starred Depp as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries, beginning with 2003's smash hit The Curse of the Black Pearl.

With this update of Pirates of the Caribbean returning, fans wonder if Johnny Depp will return to the franchise as his relationship with Disney soured after his involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Box office performance of the franchise 

Each of the five Pirates films reportedly grossed more than USD 650 million worldwide, with 2006's 'Dead Man's Chest' and 2011's 'On Stranger Tides' both topping the USD 1 billion mark. 

(With ANI inputs) 

