Heeramandi OTT Release: When and Where to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's digital debut series

The highly anticipated OTT debut of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Heeramandi, has been the subject of much speculation among fans. Finally, the release date of the digital platform premiere has been officially announced by the film's makers on Wednesday.

On March 27, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1. The release date announcement was made during a spectacular drone light show event, which was organised at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai.

The event was attended by the star-studded cast of the show, including Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh, along with Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, director of series at Netflix India.

Heeramandi Teaser

The teaser of the upcoming web series was unveiled last month. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

About Heeramandi

The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT.

Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast, with beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets. It showcases the signature Bhansali production design coupled with intriguing performances by its lead cast.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a series of 8 episodes and it will be released on Netflix on May 1.

