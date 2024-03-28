Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
After Animal, Bobby Deol to play lead antagonist in Alia Bhatt-starrer? Deets inside

After playing the menacing character Abrar Haque in Animal, Bobby Deol has been roped in to play the lead antagonist again. This time it is Alia Bhatt-starrer and the film will be the 7th one in YRF's Spy Universe. Know more details below.

March 28, 2024
Bobby deol alia bhatt
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMDB Bobby Deol was last seen in Animal.

After Animal, Bobby Deol is all set to go grey again for Alia Bhatt-starrer flick. The film is said to be from prestigious Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe. As per a report by IANS, Bobby Deol will be 'destroying' Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the upcoming spy thriller. ''Bobby Deol’s inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences,'' IANS reported quoting a source. 

In the upcoming yet-untitled film, Alia plays a female agent, directed by YRF’s homegrown director Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Sharvari, who is paired with Alia as super agents on a mission.

For the unversed, director Shiv Rawail has previously helmed The Railway Men. The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. The upcoming yet-to-be-titled film is reportedly set to go on floors later this year.

Bobby Deol's other projects

After the success of his web series Aashram, Bobby Deol has churned out many big projects. He will next be seen in Suriya-starrer Kanguva. The pan-India film also stars Disha Patani in key role. Bobby will also be seen in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. 

Apart from these, he also has Aashram 4, Desi Sherlock Homes, Penthouse and Apne 2 in his kitty. Bobby will also be seen in an extended cameo in John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Shootout at Byculla. 

