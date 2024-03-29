Allu Arjun UNVEILS his wax statue at Dubai's Madame Tussauds | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun on Thursday shared a series of pictures on Instagram informing his fans that his wax statue has been installed at Dubai's Madame Tussauds Museum. The official Instagram handle of Madame Tussauds also shared a couple of pictures and videos of the star unveiling his wax statue. Taking to Instagram under the Stories section, the actor wrote, ''the launch of Madame Tussaud's Wax Statue today. It's a milestone moment for every actor.''

See the posts:

About Allu Arjun's wax statue

The stylish statue of the actor was dressed in a red-coloured blazer over a white shirt, paired with black pants and shoes. Not only this, the statue is created, giving the actor's iconic pose of 'Jhukega nahi saala' from his Pushpa film. With this milestone, Allu Arjun is now among the elite Indian celebrities, who have a wax statue. Apart from Allu, actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, among others have their statues at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai.

Allu Arjun on work front

The actor is currently busy with his next film and the sequel to his blockbuster film, Pushpa. The film is titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024 and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Directed by Sukumar, the music of Pushpa 2 is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Earlier this year, the makers of the film announced the OTT release of the film even before its theatrical release. Yes, Pushpa 2 will also hit OTT. This film will be released on Netflix. The OTT platform itself has given this information by sharing a post on its Instagram account. ''Soon Pushpa 2 will be coming on Netflix Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada,'' read the caption. However, the OTT release date of the film has not been decided yet.

