Run BTS 2022 Releases: RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V & Jungkook are back; know where to watch

Run BTS 2022 Releases: South Korean boy band BTS is back with its most-loved reality show Run BTS. The special episode of the show releasing today features the band members including RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V aka Taehyung and Jungkook being their usual chaotic selves. There is no denying that when you put these seven in a room- there is a lot of gigglings, fun banter and chaos. ARMY has been treated with a few teasers ahead of the release of the special episode in which the septet will be seen playing a telepathic game. They will show how much they know each other.

BTS ARMY is excited about the episode but do you know at what time and where you can watch Run BTS in India? Know all the details here-

Run BTS 2022: Date and Time

The special episode of Run BTS featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook is releasing on August 17 at 7:30 om IST.

Where to watch Run BTS 2022 special episode?

It is premiering on Weverse and VLive, where it is available to watch online for everyone. Run BTS special episode will also be available on YouTube.

About Run BTS

The South Korean band BTS amassed massive popularity via their reality show Run BTS as the ARMY felt closer to them watching how they are in real life. The fans also got an insight into their friendship and fights. The first episode of Run BTS aired in 2015, on August 1. By 2021, a total of 156 episodes have been released in three seasons. This special episode of Run BTS is releasing after a 10-month-long gap.

In the last episode, the band members were seen playing games from the previous episodes and recalling their favourite memories. Jin later said that the band will be back with 'more fun' after recharging themselves.

