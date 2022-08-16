BTS J-hope dating model Irene Kim? ARMY shares photos as proof

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BTS._.JHOPE.__,IRENEISGOOD BTS J-hope dating model Irene Kim?

Is BTS J-hope dating model Irene Kim? This has become the most talked about question for the ARMY worldwide. Soon after rumours of BTS Jimin dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun, reports of J-Hope's love life started making rounds on the internet. While some fans are sure that the rapper is in a relationship with the American model, others refuse to believe it. However, there are some pieces of evidence online that hint something is cooking between the two. From matching phone cases to jewellery and pictures, BTS J-Hope and Irene Kim were seen sporting similar outfits. This has sparked rumours of them dating.

According to the reports in Kstartrend and Music Mundial, K-pop fans noticed BTS J-Hope and Irene Kim wearing identical golden rings and posing. Fans also pointed out a similar mobile phone case in the pictures of the rapper and the model. Also, J-Hope was spotted wearing an Ireneisgood sweatshirt. These coincidences have led BTS ARMY to speculate that J-Hope is dating Irene Kim.

Check out the proof here-

Image Source : FILE IMAGEIs BTS J-hope dating model Irene Kim?

Image Source : FILE IMAGEIs BTS J-hope dating model Irene Kim?

Image Source : FILE IMAGEIs BTS J-hope dating model Irene Kim?

The pictures of J-Hope and Irene spending time together also surfaced on the internet which gave air to the dating fire. W Korea editor ChaJkaW posted pictures with Jimin, Jhope and Irene Kim.

Irene was also spotted at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago where she enjoyed J-Hope's performance along with Jimin. She later visited Kaws with the rapper as well. J-Hope and Irene also shared some pictures with each other on their Instagram handles.

Check out-

Reacting to the pictures and dating rumours, one Twitter user said, "I think it's because she follows him around too much. She's also a celebrity but why is she like this?" Another tweeted, "It just looks like she's just showing off that she's friends with BTS." Another fan commented, "I saw the photo of them arriving at the airport together and it was awesome, lol."

Meanwhile, BTS J-Hope created history as he was the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage of a major U.S. music festival, Lollapalooza in Chicago. The audience chanted his name endlessly and BTS Jimin was also there to cheer for him.

J-Hope was also the first BTS member to release his solo album after the K-pop group announced that they will be focusing more on their solo careers for a while. J-Hope album 'Jack In The Box' is already a chartbuster and rising high on the billboard.

DON'T MISS

List of women Jimin has been linked to in the past

BTS members make THIS whopping amount on Instagram. Know what each post costs

BTS are highly qualified. Know their educational qualifications

Latest Entertainment News