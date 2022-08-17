BTS ARMY lambasts Physics Wallah for disrespecting K-pop stars, YouTuber apologises after severe trolling

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TRUNGHIEUNGUYN2 BTS

BTS ARMY showed mercy when a YouTuber who goes by the name of Physics Wallah abused BTS and their fans. During a live class, some BTS fans spammed the comment section with posts related to BTS. This enraged the teacher who resorted to insulting and verbally abusive language to reprimand the kids. He went on to say that he would have slapped and punched 'BTS fans' if those comments were by boys. He also mocked the K-pop stars -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- for wearing makeup.

The now-deleted video was met with harsh criticism from ARMY. They took to social media to call out the teacher and for mocking the band. They also pointed out his violent and abusive language. "See what was the system and technology of teaching faculty of physics wallah institute have . I didn't see this type of rougth , unsensable, unknown source type of teacher any where . Who are you to say about #bts that .who are you," a user wrote sharing the video online.

"How can you be so disrespect like really you call yourself teacher after this you don't deserve it it's ok what you said to girl but that was not a punishment that's threatening her for being an army and the most important thing is that you disrespected bts

#PhysicsWallah," said another.

"Quite dissapointed to see teachers filling their students' mind with hatred when they are supposed to be doing the exact opposite, and all these for a few bucks to fill in their pockets with," noted a third user on Twitter.

Another one demanded that the said teacher must be removed. "Physics wallah need to kick out this loser of a teacher for teaching young students to be xenophobic. Toxic masculinity much? Aur lo BTS armys se panga."

Following the severe backlash, the teacher uploaded a video and apologised for his reaction.

He admitted that he was harsh and shouldn't have reacted the way he did. He also apologised to the girl he mentioned in his video. In addition, the teacher also said that he wasn't disrespecting the band, in fact, he admires the K-pop stars for excelling in their field. BEfore concluding the man asked his students to take inspiration from them and achieve their goals.

