Baby Jesus resembling Mark Zuckerberg in US museum amuse netizens, Jack Dorsey REACTS | Viral Photo

After people spotted the resemblances between the baby's face and that of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, images of a sculpture of Mother Mary and baby Jesus have gone viral and left some Twitterati in splits. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also retweeted the pictures with a cryptic caption "Meta," that a user named, Arix (@Arix_Ki) posted on the microblogging platform.

"This baby Jesus sculpture at LA Museum of Art looks like Mark Zuckerberg," the user tweeted with pictures of Mother Mary and baby Jesus from the Los Angeles Museum of Art. While replying to Dorsey, a user wrote that it is an insult in the name of art. "Sad to see this in the name of art. It is insulting to see something this holy made fun of. His privates are on display. Some limits are not to be broken, period! A baby pic naked online is a crime, but a sculpture of this important's naked is ok?" the user wrote.

Taking social media platforms, some users posted funny and sarcastic comments on the photographs. "When was the art from? Zuck's haircut was inspired by Julius Caesar, who was born in 100 BC," a user wrote. "Mark Zuckerberg sold our data to enrich himself. Mark Zuckerberg may look like the infant Jesus Sculpture, but his soul is definitely not Christ-like," taking a jibe at the Meta CEO, another user said. ALSO READ: Johnny Depp's doppelganger at religious ceremony in Iran takes the internet by storm | Viral Video

Many have been mocking Zuckerberg with his brainchild--the metaverse. Meanwhile, the Twitter founder had earlier made fun of the 'metaverse'. He had even said that he found the idea dystopian. ALSO READ: Ratan Tata's heartwarming video from event leaves netizens with a big smile; call him 'inspiration' | WATCH

Zuckerberg said that the term was first coined by science-fiction writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel 'Snow Crash.' "It originally described a virtual world owned by corporations where end users were treated as citizens in a dystopian corporate dictatorship," udiverse (@udiWertheimer) wrote. "What if Neal was right?" Responding to this, he said, "He was."

(With IANS inputs)

