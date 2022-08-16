Ratan Tata's heartwarming video from event leaves netizens with a big smile; call him 'inspiration' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata on Tuesday attended the event organised by the startup Goodfellows that offers companionship to senior citizens as a service. For the unversed, the 84-year-old industrialist has made an undisclosed investment in the startup. A video from the event has surfaced online which has been melting the hearts of the people, especially of those who admire Ratan Tata.

Paparazzo Instagram account Viral Bhayani shared the video with a caption, "Active and smiling at the age of 84. Unstoppable #ratantata Today for GoodFellows launch."

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens reactions

In no time, fans and followers bombarded the video with epic comments. One of them wrote, "He is a true inspiration." Another said, "My favourite human." A user also mentioned, "God bless him." "Ratan tata is a legend," wrote another.

In the video, Ratan Tata can be seen sitting on a chair and interacting with the popular faces of the entertainment industry including Sachin Pilgaonkar's daughter and actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, YouTuber Scherezade Shroff, veteran actress Sulabha Arya. Later, in the video, he was also felicitated by the members of the society.

Check out some more pictures from the event below:

Ratan Tata has been an active backer of startups ever since he retired from the helm of the salt-to-software Tata Group. The latest investee company is founded by Shantanu Naidu.

The Cornell University-educated Mr Naidu, 25, is a general manager in Mr Tata's office and has been assisting Tata since 2018. He shares Mr Tata's love for dogs and strays and had previously started a venture around pets as well.

"You do not know what it is like to be lonely until you spend time alone wishing for companionship," the 84-year Mr Tata, a bachelor, said, appreciating Mr Naidu's ideation and also forgiving his mentee for the time he spends away from the office.

Mr Tata said no one minds getting old till you actually get old and also added that getting a good-natured companionship, which we take for granted, is a challenge.

