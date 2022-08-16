Viral video: Animal rights activist beats society guard for mistreating stray dogs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A woman beats a security guard in Agra

Animal lovers can go to any extent to save and foster them. The internet is filled with adorable and heartwarming videos regularly, where people rescue stray animals, feed them and find a suitable foster home for them. Their love for these animals is inevitable and they can do anything and everything to protect them, even if it demands beating someone.

A video of a woman beating her residential security guard with a stick for ill-treating stray dogs is going viral. In the video, the woman is seen claiming that she is an animal rights activist. She’s seen using abusive language towards the guard. In the 2 minute-long video, she is heard threatening the man that she will complain about him to BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi.

After the video went viral, the Agra police took the charge and filed a complaint against the woman who appears to be in her late 20s. Superintendent of Police, Vikas Kumar said, "A video is going viral in which a woman was seen beating a guard with a stick. The Agra police have taken cognisance of the video and legal action is being taken."

Also, the new Agra police station SHO, Vijay Vikaram Singh told PTI, "A complaint has been given by guard Akhilesh Singh working at the LIC officer colony. We have been trying to get the details of the woman who was seen beating up the guard in the viral video."

The man who works as a security guard in the LIC colony of the new Agra police station was also heard saying in the video, that he was an ex-army employee. He further says that he was just trying to shoo away the dogs.

The video is shared on Twitter and its caption read, “Shocking video from UP's #Agra! Woman thrashes, abuses society security guard over 'bad behavior' with dogs.”

Later, in her defence, Dimpi shared a video introducing herself as an animal rights activist. She said that she has been working against animal cruelty for the past 15-18 years. She revealed that she received a call a few days back about alleged cruelty to the dogs, but, she couldn’t come as she was not in town. She further claimed that the guard had also killed a dog because he had littered in front of the building.

She said in the video, "On Saturday also, I got a call about cruelty on dogs, and I arrived at the colony. The guard was seen beating dogs with a stick. I tried to stop him, but he began to beat me. I snatched his stick. He asked his friend to shoot a video of the incident. The guard was also mentally ill"

