Srivalli fever reaches LA: Video of twins singing to Rashmika Mandanna's song go viral| Watch here

Srivalli fever reaches LA: Rashmika Mandanna has become a national crush after essaying the role of Srivalli in 'Pushpa - The Rise'. Apart from bringing audiences back to cinemas after the pandemic, the Allu Arjun-starrer has spawned a massive fan following for lead actor Rashmika, who has been going places ever since. And now, she's getting noticed in Los Angeles.

The actress recently took to her social media to give a shout-out to LA's Bala Brothes, who had posted a cover of the superhit track 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa - The Rise' on their social media handle. The twins from Singapore, who are trained in Carnatic music and have graduated from the prestigious Berklee College in Boston, were seen singing the song against the backdrop of the Los Angeles sky.

Rashmika was quick to respond. Tagging the artistes, the actress wrote: "Love it @thebalaboys!!"

Sukumar's 'Pushpa' was originally intended to be a one-part film, but as time went on, the producers realised that the plot could be divided into 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Pushpa: The Rule.' The second portion of the popular movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is generating twice as much buzz as the first.

Expectations for the future edition of the crime drama are growing as the creators continue to work on the screenplay component.

Allu Arjun plays the title character in the movie 'Pushpa,' in which he grows to become the supreme leader of the sandalwood smuggling syndicate, which includes numerous levels of influential politicians and other individuals.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Allu Arjun's love interest in the crime drama, while actors like Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and others play important roles. Rashmika's 'Srivalli' character has created a whole new fan base for her. After the release of the song, in fact, the actress became better-known across the country as 'Srivalli'.

Menwhile, in addition to the sequel of 'Pushpa', the actress has the family entertainer 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan due for release on October 6, 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor, 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and the Tamil language drama 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty, in the pipeline.

A busy lineup that should keep her in the news well into 2023.

