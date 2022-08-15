Monday, August 15, 2022
     
  Bride-groom playing rock-paper-scissors during 'varmala' is the cutest thing on internet | VIDEO

Bride-groom playing rock-paper-scissors during 'varmala' is the cutest thing on internet | VIDEO

A video of a bride and a groom is making rounds on the internet for an adorable moment during their wedding ceremonies. People adore their lovely chemistry as they are seen playing the ‘rock-paper-scissor’ game just before exchanging garlands.

Charu Jain Edited By: Charu Jain New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2022 14:28 IST
Bride-groom playing 'rock-paper-scissor'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WEDDINGWIREINDIA Bride-groom playing 'rock-paper-scissor'

A bride and a groom’s video of playing a hand game just before exchanging garlands is going viral on the internet. Indian weddings are all about fun, where family and relatives enjoy the most. The center of attraction of these weddings is the bride and groom. You must have seen many videos of the classy bride and groom entries and their precious moments. But, have you seen them indulging in a game before exchanging their varmalas?  

An adorable video of a bride and a groom is currently going viral on social media. The video was shared by a wedding page on Instagram called ‘Wedding Wire India’. In the video, one can witness cute chemistry between a groom and his bride as they play the game of ‘rock-paper-scissor’ on the stage just before exchanging ‘varmala’. The funny backstory behind their fun banter was to decide who would put the garland first. The caption of the video read, “Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one," 

Have a look at the video here:

Ever since its upload, the video has been grabbing many eyeballs. To date, the video has garnered over a million views. Social media users are gushing over the video and sharing their lovely comments. One user wrote, “Where do we get this cute relationship". Another user guessed the idea behind playing this game, as she wrote, “It seems they watch kdrama more.... Bcoz only korean can play stone paper scissor even in serious matter, there every decision depends upon stone ppr scissor”, “I am sobbing in the corner”, wrote the third Instagram user. 

Similarly, a video of a bride and groom fighting with each other like kids in the mandap went viral a few days back. The video grabbed many funny comments from social media users as well.

 

