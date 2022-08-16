Boycott Brahmastra is latest trend after Laal Singh Chaddha; this meme sums up Twitter trends on Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARIJITSINGH_FC7 Brahmastra

Boycott Brahmastra is the latest trend on Twitter at the moment. Netizens are calling out the film to stop moviegoers from watching Ayan Mukerji's film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in theaters. Ironically, Brhamastra is not the only film to gain such traction on social media. More recently, there were boycott calls for Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Vikram Vedha too.

As 'boycott' trends for Bollywood films gain attention on social media, this meme sums up what it feels like when watching Bollywood trends on Twitter.

Boycott Brahmastra trends on Twitter

On Tuesday, there were calls to boycott Brahmastra on Twitter amassing thousands of tweets. While some took offence at Ayan and Karan Johar's previous statements about Hindi and India, others were reminded of a previous controversy the film faced.

The particular scene in Brahmastra trailer where Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing shoes while ringing a bell, which people assumed was inside a temple received flak on social media. The filmmaker had given clarification on this on Instagram. Ayan Mukerji wrote, "We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir's character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for... 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal."

"It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image... because above all, Brahmastra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates - Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmastra!" added Ayan.

Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott trends

While there has been no confirmation as to why 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' became a top trend, it is being assumed that the film is getting flak on social media for comments that the actor made about India a few years ago. Reacting to the trend, Aamir spoke to the media saying, "I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film."

Coming back to Brahmastra, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan besides Ranbir and Alia. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' will release theatrically on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

