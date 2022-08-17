After Twitter, Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United and netizens can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elon Musk

After a failed Twitter deal, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that he is buying British football club Manchester United. However, he did not disclose the sum he is paying to acquire Harry Maguire's football team. The club has the latest market cap of nearly $2.08 billion. Musk said, 'I'm buying Manchester United.' Well, one can never know how serious Musk is when it comes to his tweets.

Elon Musk's tweet

The announcement came as he was engaged in a political tweet thread. "To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!" he posted and shortly after this tweet, he said, "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

Elon Musk denies buying Manchester United

After saying that he was buying Manchester United, Musk denied the news. Calling it a 'long-running joke, 'Musk said: "No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams." When asked by a user on the micro-blogging platform if he was serious about buying the club, Musk denied it. ALSO READ: Baby Jesus resembling Mark Zuckerberg in US museum amuse netizens, Jack Dorsey REACTS | Viral Phot

Soon after the clarification, Tweeple said that the 'situation is now under control.' A user also wrote, "We would prefer that you buy some more #bitcoin." Another said, "Umm... Could u also buy tiktok? It's banned in India cuz it's Chinese. Pls pls."

About Manchester United Football Club

Manchester United Football Club, commonly referred to as Man United, or simply United, is based in the Old Trafford area of Greater Manchester, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top division in the English football league system. Nicknamed the Red Devils, it was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878, but changed its name to Manchester United in 1902. The club moved from Newton Heath to its current stadium, Old Trafford, in 1910. Manchester United have won a record 20 League titles, 12 FA Cups, five League Cups and a record 21 FA Community Shields.

It is one of the most widely supported football clubs in the world and has rivalries with Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds United.

(With IANS inputs)

