Rishi Singh wins Indian Idol 13, takes home a car and Rs 25 lakh prize money

Rishi Singh wins Indian Idol season 13

Rishi Singh, a 19-year-old boy, was named the winner of the famous music reality series Indian Idol season 13 on Sunday, March 2. The endearing young man from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, won Indian Idol 13 by defeating Deboshmita Roy and Chirag Kotwal in the conclusion. Rishi walked away with the trophy, reward money of Rs. 25 lakhs, and a fancy car.

SET India declared the winner on Instagram shortly after it was revealed in the episode. The channel shared a picture of Rishi Singh and wrote, "Sab pe chalaake apna jaadu, Rocking Rishi ne jeeta sirf humaara dil hi nahi balki Indian Idol ki ye trophy bhi," in reference to the winner's perseverance. a deserving participant in Indian Idol Season 13. Congratulations, Rishi!"

Kolkata's Deboshmita Roy became the first runner-up of the show. The channel congratulated Roy for her passion towards music, and wrote, "Deboshmita ne Indian Idol se banayi apni ek alag pehchaan.Congratulations, Deboshmita!"

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chirag Kotwal finished as Indian Idol 13's second runner-up. Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani commended him for his successful performance on the programme. Sonakshi Kar, a candidate from Vadodra, and Bidipta Chakraborty, a contestant from Kolkata, were among the top three competitors.

