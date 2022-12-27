Anupamaa to Indian Idol Season 13, TV shows that ruled TRP charts in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FCTMKOC Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashmah, India Idol 13 posters

No matter how much people are inclining towards the new OTT era but they can't beat the craze of daily soaps in Indian households. TV shows thrive on emotions and makers feel that daily soaps can bring along tears, heartbreak and fights and thus keeps viewers glued. As the year is ending soon, let's have a look at the shows that ruled the TRP chart in 2022.

1. Anupama

Anupama has continued to be in the top 5 ranks on BARC’s charts this year. The show revolves around the life of Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly) who is a dedicated mother, loving wife and caring daughter-in-law but all of her efforts and sacrifices go unappreciated as no one in the family respects her. Eventually, after realising that she does not spend any time with herself, Anupama starts to live life on her own terms instead of prioritising married household life. The show is based on the Marathi serial, ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’. This serial airs on Star Plus as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

2. Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (GHKKPM)

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is about a typical love triangle, where the protagonist Virat (played by Neil Bhatt) is forced to marry Sayi (Ayesha Singh) under certain circumstances and let his true love for Pakhi (Asihwarya Sharma) slip away. Trapped between going after true love and keeping a promise which Virat made to Sayi’s dying father, the serial shows how one decision leads to a drastic change in three lives. It is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali show 'Kusum Dola'. GHKKPM also airs on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Indian Idol Season 13

One of the most popular and loved Indian reality shows, Indian Idol season 13 started in September 2022 and has maintained its rank in the top 10 of BARC’s chart since then. The serial comprises participants, who get shortlisted in the Ground Auditions, coming together to compete in a singing battle.

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC)

For the past 14 years, TMKOC is unbeatably ruling the television industry. Giving us a glimpse into the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society, TMKOC is one of the most entertaining and loved sitcoms where episodes are often also centered around socially relevant issues. The serial airs on Sab TV and is simultaneously being streamed on Sony LIV too.

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running Hindi serials on Star Plus and now also being streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, the show is based on Naira and Kartik (popularly called by their ship name ‘Kaira’) and how the couple has stuck together through various ups and downs which has only made their relationship stronger.

