Bigg Boss 16: Will Ankit Gupta return to Salman Khan's show for Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary? Actor reacts

Bigg Boss 16 has been keeping the audience hooked with its many twists and turns. In the recent turn of events, TV actor Ankit Gupta was evicted from the show, leaving Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary a crying mess. Shockingly, it wasn't the audience that eliminated Ankit but the decision was left to the housemates who ousted him at the first chance. The actor's eviction even led to a storm on social media as fans called it 'unfair' and 'biased'. It was only a few days ago when the audience saw the 'mandli' planning against Ankit and Priyanka to kick one of them out of the house.

Now that Ankit has been eliminated, the BIG question is- if he will return to the Salman Khan-hosted show? Reacting to the same, the TV actor told the Bombay Times, "I would only go for Priyanka." He added, "The so-called 'mandali' (group which currently includes Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan) targetted me and got me out of the show. Even Archana (Gautam) became part of that gang and did the same. Their targets have always been me and Priyanka, but this time Priyanka luckily got saved from the nominations and I was evicted."

Ankit Gupta believes that Tina Dutta should have been evicted instead of him as she is not contributing anything to the show. The actor says, "She’s not straightforward or plays on the front foot, she has taken a backseat." On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot is 'genuine' and 'misunderstood', according to the Udaariyaan actor.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Ankit Gupta has been shown the exit doors because of his prior work commitment. According to a report in Bollywood Life, before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, the actor had signed a project and now has to fulfill the commitment. He agreed to work on the project because he didn't anticipate being in the reality show for such a long time, but he now had to exit the show because of this new work endeavor.

Soon after Ankit Gupta was evicted, his fans ruled Twitter trends with tags like 'No Ankit No Bigg Boss', 'Bring Back Ankit Gupta' and 'Unfair Bigg Boss'. Now, only time will tell if the actor returns to the show or not. On the other hand, all eyes are on Priyanka now. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch how the actress will live in the house without Ankit and how her game will change.

