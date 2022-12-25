Bigg Boss 16 December 25 LIVE: Abdu Rozik makes comeback, Sreejita challenges Archana to school Vikkas

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHIXSPARKLE Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's still from today's episode

Bigg Boss 16 December 25 LIVE: The best part about to happen tonight is when the show’s sunshine, Abdu Rozik, returns. He had previously left the house because Bigg Boss had granted him permission to return and enter the house due to a life-changing opportunity. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Toqueer, and Sajid Khan attack him with loving hugs. Abdu’s smile and presence are about to restore some positivity and fun to the house. On the other hand Sreejita and Vikkas's tiff continues and Sreejita challenges Archana to school Vikkas.

