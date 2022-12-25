Sunday, December 25, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 December 25 LIVE: Abdu Rozik makes comeback, Sreejita challenges Archana to school Vikkas

Bigg Boss 16 December 25 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates are seen jumping out of excitement as the most loved contestant Abdu Rozik makes a comeback to the show. On the other hand, Sreejita challenges Archana to school Vikkas. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2022 22:21 IST
Abdu Rozik
Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHIXSPARKLE Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's still from today's episode

Bigg Boss 16 December 25 LIVE: The best part about to happen tonight is when the show’s sunshine, Abdu Rozik, returns. He had previously left the house because Bigg Boss had granted him permission to return and enter the house due to a life-changing opportunity. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Toqueer, and Sajid Khan attack him with loving hugs. Abdu’s smile and presence are about to restore some positivity and fun to the house. On the other hand Sreejita and Vikkas's tiff continues and Sreejita challenges Archana to school Vikkas.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 December 25 LIVE

  • Dec 25, 2022 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss scolds Vikkas

    Bigg Boss scolds Vikkas as he is being back bitching about Shiv. He has been telling nonsense to the contestants about Shiv's Bigg Boss Marathi journey.

  • Dec 25, 2022 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Housemates link Archana and Shiv

    Now there is a new love angle blooming on the show. The contestants have now started linking Archana and Shiv. Everyone is now talking that Shiv has a liking towards Archana, to this Archana rubbishes all the rumours and tells everyone that nothing is possible between them.

  • Dec 25, 2022 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sreejita challenges Archana to school Vikkas

    As Sreejita and Vikkas's tiff continues, fed up Sreejita challenges Archana to school Vikkas and asks her to make him mend his ways.

  • Dec 25, 2022 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin is the unwanted contestant

    Nimrit tells everyone that according to her, Shalin is the unwanted contestant of the show.

  • Dec 25, 2022 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shekhar Suman reads fan's wishes to the contestants

    Shekhar Suman as usual brings a different way to roast the contestants and reads the wishes of fans to all the housemates. He makes sure that each contestant is targeted for the roasting process.

     

  • Dec 25, 2022 9:52 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shekhar Suman enters with Big Bulletin

    Shekhar Suman enters with Big Bulletin and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.

  • Dec 25, 2022 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana makes fun of Priyanka

    Archana takes advantage of Ankit's elimination and makes fun of Priyanka. Archana dances in joy and tells everyone, 'ab kiske kandhe pe sir rakh k roegi'.

  • Dec 25, 2022 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Priyanka refuses to let go of Ankit

    Priyanka breakdowns as Ankit is leaving the show, she refuses to let go of Ankit and burst into tears. Ankit tries to console her but she continues to cry.

