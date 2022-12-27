Bigg Boss 16: Archana throws boiling water after fight with Vikkas; netizens demand latter's eviction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VOOTSELECT Vikkas with Archana Gautam from Bigg Boss 16 house

Bigg Boss 16 is keeping the audience glued to the TV screens with its masaaledar doses of ugly fights and controversies. In the upcoming episode, Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala are seen getting into an ugly spat in the kitchen area. Archana and Vikkas have been at loggerheads for quite some time now but this argument seems to get a bit grave. The duo has had numerous fights in the past two weeks and now in the latest episode, the argument seems to be a bit grave.

In the latest promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Vikkas and Archana get into an ugly argument. Soon their fight escalates to such a level, that Archana throws away boiling water. Vikkas and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were standing close, and they escape from a mishap. The kitchen fights don't end up here. Later, Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Sreejita De, and Vikkas argue near the gas stove. Vikkas loses his cool, and he throws things near the gas stove, leaving the other two in fear. Soon, Soundarya and Shalin were seen pacifying Vikas from going out of control.

After such violent behaviour, Netizens seemed annoyed with both Vikkas and Archana, one of the users tweeted, "#Pagliyanka ko bolo dur rae #ArchanaGuatam sey. Challi aati h serial bahu footage khane har jagah Archana ke sath. Dhyan se dekho wo kha h Or uska kya lene dena hoga #ArchanaGuatam". Another wrote, "Archana should have gone long back ...she is everytime physical only..dirtiest lady in the biggboss history..her parents feeling shy for her harkat"

This is not the first time Vikkas and Archana have fought with each other but this is surely one of the most violent fights of the Bigg boss 16 house. The previous episode also witnessed a few fights between Sumbul Touqeer and Vikkas during a task and Archana's fight with Priyanka, Sreejita De and MC Stan. Talking about the nominations, this week 8 contestants, who have been nominated are Priyanka, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul, Tina Datta, Vikkas Manaktala.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

