Monday, December 26, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Dec 26 LIVE: Vikkas & Sumbul lock horns during nominations, Christmas surprise in the house
Bigg Boss 16 Dec 26 LIVE: Vikkas & Sumbul lock horns during nominations, Christmas surprise in the house

Bigg Boss 16 Dec 26 LIVE: In today's episode, contestants are put under nomination task while collecting ration. Sumbul and Vikkas lock horns while performing the task. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 26, 2022 22:13 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Dec 26 LIVE
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Dec 26 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Dec 26 LIVE: The Bigg Boss contestants never fail to entertain us with their masaaledaar fights. The nomination tasks today even include collection ration as the house turns into a Bigg Boss Mandi. The contestants have a history of going wild when it comes to ration and today it repeats. Sumbul and Vikkas shout at each other crazily wanting to go in for the next round. They don’t seem to come to a common ground While Vikkas says, “Mai toh jakar rahunga”, Sumbul challenges him by saying, “jaake dikhao”. This is about to get heated as it’s two wild things combined together, ration & nomination.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Dec 26 LIVE

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sajid and Nimrit discuss Abdu's behaviour

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid think that Abdu has instilled a new attitude. Sajid eats food alone without Abdu and he goes to question him.

     

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana & MC Stan fight over the house duties

    MC Stan blames Archana for not cleaning the captain’s room even once. On the other hand, she blames him for finding a reason to nominate her today. 

     

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    A new contestant enters

    A paw-some doggie named ‘Maahim’ enters and the contestants are happy and excited to see him. Sajid says that he doesn’t like dogs.

     

  • Dec 26, 2022 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss surprises contestants with Christmas gift

    Bigg Boss surprises the contestants with Christmas gifts. He promises everyone that he will surprise them throughout the week.

