Bigg Boss 16 Dec 26 LIVE: Vikkas & Sumbul lock horns during nominations, Christmas surprise in the house

Bigg Boss 16 Dec 26 LIVE: The Bigg Boss contestants never fail to entertain us with their masaaledaar fights. The nomination tasks today even include collection ration as the house turns into a Bigg Boss Mandi. The contestants have a history of going wild when it comes to ration and today it repeats. Sumbul and Vikkas shout at each other crazily wanting to go in for the next round. They don’t seem to come to a common ground While Vikkas says, “Mai toh jakar rahunga”, Sumbul challenges him by saying, “jaake dikhao”. This is about to get heated as it’s two wild things combined together, ration & nomination.

