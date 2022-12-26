Bigg Boss 16: 'Shalin is a misunderstood contestant', Ankit Gupta spills the beans after eviction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDKIDUNIYAA Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar from Bigg Boss 16 house

Bigg Boss 16 has been at the top of the TRP list and is keeping the audience glued to the TV screens. In the weekend ka Vaar episode, Ankit Gupta was evicted from the show, leaving Priyankit fans in shock. The actor's eviction even led to a storm on social media as fans called it 'unfair' and 'biased'. Now when Ankit has been eliminated by the housemates, he has unveiled some shocking revelations about the Bigg Boss contestants.

Ankit Gupta has said that he feels that instead of him, Tina Dutta should have been eliminated. He also said that he feels Shalin Bhanot is a genuine person in the house. He said, "Instead of me, I feel Tina should have been eliminated. She's not contributing anything to the show. She's not straightforward or plays on the front foot, she has taken a backseat. Also, the only thing she does in the house hides the ration of the house."

Talking about Shalin, he revealed, "Shalin was made a lot of fun of for his obsession with chicken but he did have a medical issue so that's not fake. Also, I feel Shalin is a very misunderstood contestant. He does overact a lot but I feel there's a point of commonality between us. Whenever we would have conversations I realized he was a very sensible and genuine guy."

He further spoke about his feelings for Priyanka: "Honestly, I think I wouldn't have survived so long without Priyanka, it's because of her I had been in the show. Priyanka and I have known each other for 2-3 years now. She's one of my closest friends." Ankit added at last, "Also, Sajid sir saved me in between so I'm grateful to him too."

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

(with inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Will Ankit Gupta return to Salman Khan's show for Priyanka? Actor reacts

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Dec 25 HIGHLIGHTS: Abdu Rozik makes comeback, he ignores Nimrit & Sajid

Latest Entertainment News