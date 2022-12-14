Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional on Indian Idol 13, reveals 'I ran away from home to fulfill my dreams'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHEHNAAZPURE Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of Indian Idol 13 with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya

Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she ran away from home to fulfill her dreams during the "Senior Citizen Special" episode of the singing reality show "Indian Idol 13". She also talked about taking her mom, Parminder Kaur Gill on her first international trip to Dubai. When contestant, Debosmita Roy told Shehnaaz about her family and how her parents supported her in her singing career, the former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant said that she is lucky to have supportive parents.

She shared, "There are very few families in our country who support working women. 'Main apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from my house to fulfill my dreams). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud."

Shehnaaz, who recently featured in the music video "Ghani Syaani" with the popular rapper MC Square, also said, "I recently took my mother for her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents." Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on 'Indian Idol 13'. The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Recently, Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor while accepting her award Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

On his birth anniversary, the actress remembered him with a throwback picture and an emotional message. Taking to her Instagram, Shehnaaz posted an image of Sidharth in which he could be seen smiling and wearing a white shirt and black blazer. She captioned the post, "i will see you again. 12 12." Punjabi singer and actress also shared a few pictures on her Insta story of cake with Sidharth's birth date, solo portraits and a close-up of their hands.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 December 14 HIGHLIGHTS: Archana calls Priyanka a dog; Sajid-Nimrit's friendship hits rock bottom

Also Read: Protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Besharam Rang song; effigies burnt

Latest Entertainment News