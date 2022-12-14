Wednesday, December 14, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 December 14 LIVE: Archana calls Priyanka a dog; Sajid-Nimrit's friendship hits rock bottom
Bigg Boss 16 December 14 LIVE: In today's episode, Archana is seen locking horns with Priyanka and calls her a dog. On the other hand, Sajid and Nimrit's friendship hits rock bottom. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2022 22:00 IST
Bigg Boss 16 December 14 LIVE
Image Source : TWITTER/@PRITHVIK65 Bigg Boss 16 December 14 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 December 14 LIVE: In Today's episode, the love-hate relationship between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar continues to entertain the housemates. Archana and Priyanka get into a heated argument and then Archana calls Priyanka a dog and tells her to keep barking. This fumed Priyanka and they lock horns. While these two are fighting, Nimrit, Abdu Rozik and the rest of the mandali seem to enjoy it. On the other hand, Nimrit and Sajid's friendship seems to be under threat after the nominations in yesterday's episode. Both of them are seen getting into a verbal spat and Sajid lashing out at her. 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 December 14 LIVE

  • Dec 14, 2022 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Sajid loses his cool at Nimrit

    Sajid sarcastically walks up to Nimrit and congratulates her for being saved. He clearly states not to question him when he is trying to save Ankit Gupta and even believes that the mandali is having a disbalance. He feels that if Soundarya saves Nimrit in the name of friendship, even he should be able to support Ankit whenever he wants.

     

  • Dec 14, 2022 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin lashes out at Tina

    Shalin finally got a chance to vent his feelings. Out of frustration he yells at Tina and tells her that this behavior is pissing him off to the core. He also tells her to stop all the drama and that no one wants to be with a girl like her.

