Bigg Boss 16 December 14 LIVE: Archana calls Priyanka a dog; Sajid-Nimrit's friendship hits rock bottom

Bigg Boss 16 December 14 LIVE: In Today's episode, the love-hate relationship between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar continues to entertain the housemates. Archana and Priyanka get into a heated argument and then Archana calls Priyanka a dog and tells her to keep barking. This fumed Priyanka and they lock horns. While these two are fighting, Nimrit, Abdu Rozik and the rest of the mandali seem to enjoy it. On the other hand, Nimrit and Sajid's friendship seems to be under threat after the nominations in yesterday's episode. Both of them are seen getting into a verbal spat and Sajid lashing out at her.

