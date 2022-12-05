Indian Idol fame Anushka Banerjee opens up on her songs: They come from life experiences

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Indian Idol fame Anushka Banerjee opens up on her songs

Anushka Banerjee has a very dynamic career as a singer. While she is doing a bunch of prominent Bollywood films, there was always a desire to release a full-fledged solo track. ‘Todna Dil’, her debut solo song, was released a couple of weeks back and has received a favorable response from the listeners. Apart from winning the hearts of listeners, Anushka has also appeared in popular reality shows like Indian Idol Season 12 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Talking about the process behind putting together her songs, Anushka said that her songs come from life experiences.

While the music industry is flooded with remixes at this time, Anushka released a solo track and revealed that she has a songbook that has about three albums worth of songs. She said "Some of these songs were written when I was in my late teens. It was good to revisit them. Each and every song is from a different time in my life and that’s why each of them tells a different story."

Not just a great singer, Anushka has a special connection with the piano. It is an integral part of her songwriting process. When asked about the one thing about this particular instrument that inspires her the most as an artist, she said, "I studied classical piano as a child, and growing up, it gave me a lot of solace. There were so many nights when I would be at the piano as I couldn’t sleep. Though I don’t play it as much as I would like to these days, I still find a lot of solace when I sit at my piano. I’ve tried learning the guitar and even the violin, but I find the piano to be the most complete instrument."

Also read: Doctor G OTT Release: Ayushmann Khurrana's film locks streaming platform; know when and where to watch

Talking about her future projects, Anushka revealed that she will be going on a tour to promote her next album and will start working on the next one. She is also looking forward to some collaborations with regional indie artists.

Also read: Shark Tank India season 2: Know when and where to watch Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal's reality show

Latest Entertainment News