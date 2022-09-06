Rashmika Mandanna gives massive update on Allu Arjun's Pushpa sequel: The shoot starts in...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RASHMIKA_MANDANNA Pushpa film poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a massive update on the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer sequel Pushpa: The Rule. While the film's muhurat puja was organised last month, fans have been eagerly waiting for the shoot to start. Now, Puhspa's lead actress Rashmika, who was in Mumbai for the trailer launch of her Bollywood film Goodbye on Tuesday, has shared good news for Pushpa fans. She confirmed that the movie's shoot will be beginning soon. Since Rashmika shared the news of Pushpa: The Rule's shoot schedule, fans have been excited.

Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli on Pushpa 2

Rashmika said at the trailer launch event of Goodbye in Mumbai on Tuesday, "We start Pushpa 2 in a couple of days from now. Am living my dream by working with Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna on Hindi film debut with Goodbye

Rashmika, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada films, is making her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye, which features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Having been in the industry for five years, the Pushpa star said she is currently at a phase where she is "testing waters" with her choices.

"I have always picked scripts based on my gut feeling. I believe what is meant for me will happen to me. I feel like that's the universe's way of saying it, so it's purely a gut feeling. When I heard the script (of 'Goodbye'). I'm at a point in my career, where I'm going out and testing waters. I don't know what's right and what's wrong. I don't know what people expect of me. I am an actor and I want to do good films," the actress said.

