Ponniyin Selvan I trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan ooze royalty; see pics

Ponniyin Selvan I trailer launch event was attended by the entire cast of the film. Apart from them, superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth also arrived at the event of the magnum opus. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with her royalty. Dressed in a black outfit, Aishwarya looked breathtakingly beautiful. She completed the look with a black bindi. Trisha Krishnan who will be playing the role of Kundhavai in the film also marked her presence in a pink saree. She looked absolutely regal.

A video of Aishwarya Rai giving a tight hug to Mani Ratnam during the event has been winning hearts on social media platforms.

There's no denying the fact that the event will be magnificent as so many stars have gathered together. The production house of the film has been sharing pictures from the trailer launch on their Twitter. Take a look:

All about Ponniyin Selvan I

Helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam, 'Ponniyin Selvan' stars an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Vikram will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will be seen as Kundavai and Ravi will portray the character of Arunmozhi Varman.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.

'Ponniyin Selvan' marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after 'Iruvar' in 1997, 'Guru' in 2007 and 'Raavan' in 2010. The A.R Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.

