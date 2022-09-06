Sushmita Sen shares pics from her daughter Renee's birthday celebration. Can you spot her 2 exes?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUSHMITASEN47 Sushmita Sen partied with her exes at Renee Sen's birthday

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee has recently turned 23. For her birthday, Sushmita threw a grand bash which the family members and friends of the Aarya actress attended. The images from the get-together have been going viral on social media and many netizens have pointed out that Sushmita's ex-boyfriends Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin were also present at Renee's birthday party. In the party pics, Sushmita posed separately with Rohman and Ritik and even shared a note on social media wishing her darling daughter as she turned a year older.

Sushmita Sen wishes her daughter Renee happy birthday

Sushmita took to social media to wish Renee a happy birthday with a loving note. She also shared pics from her daughter's bash. Sushmita captioned her post, "On 4th September my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday #timeflies. From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee’s awesome friends…the beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds like only SHE can! Thank you @ritik_bhasin & @145cafeandbar for celebrating Renee’s birthday with such love & style!!! you guys are AMAZING … I am a fan!!! Here’s to you Shona @reneesen47 To your health & happiness always!!! Alisah & I remain forever yours!! #duggadugga I love you guys! (sic)."

Netizens spot Sushmita Sen's exes in party pics

Social media users were quick to spot Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriends in the party pictures. In a group image, Sushmita and Rohman Shawl posed together. The ex-couple broke up last year. In a separate picture, Sushmita also posed with restaurateur Ritik Bhasin, with whom she split back in 2019. Many questioned Sushmita over her current boyfriend Lalit Modi's absence in the pics from her daughter's birthday party.

Have Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen broken up?

The internet users were pleasantly surprised when Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi announced their relationship back in July. It's only been a little over a month since then but the break-up rumours are already circulating. While the couple hasn't spoken about it nor posted any statement on their social media accounts, netizens noticed some changes in Lalit Modi's Instagram account that lead them to the conclusion that they have possibly split up.

When Modi announced his relationship, he updated his Instagram bio to, “Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.” However, recently, not only did he change his DP but also removed Sushmita's mention in the bio. It remains to be confirmed whether they are still together or not.

