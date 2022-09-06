Nusrat Jahan-Yash Dasgupta's Thailand trip is all about 'friendly encounters' with tigers & blue waters; pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRAT JAHAN Nusrat Jahan-Yash Dasgupta

Nusrat Jahan is having a time of her life with her husband Yash Dasgupta in Thailand. The couple is currently on a vacation and making the most of it. From enjoying the beaches to discovering the wildlife, the duo is giving us some major vacation goals. On Tuesday, the actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram and treated fans and followers with some exciting pictures. Twinning in yellow attires, both Nusrat and Yash can be seen posing with the wild tiger. They also took an elephant ride as shown in another picture. Sharing the series of pictures, Nusrat captioned the post, "Friendly Encounters…"

Check out her post below:

Nusrat and Yash looked fearless as they posed with the animal. Nusrat kept her look casual in a yellow crop top and blue denim. Yash color coordinated with her in a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

This is not the first time, Nusrat shared a picture from her holiday. She has been sharing glimpses with her fans. Earlier, she set the internet ablaze with her pictures in a bikini. Nusrat looked every inch stunning in a blue bikini. She completed the look with a hat and a pair of sunglasses. Sharing it on her Instagram, she wrote, "Feeling the Blue."

For the unversed, Nusrat Jahan was earlier married to a businessman, Nikhil Jain. They later parted ways. However, in June 2021, she said that their marriage was void under Indian law since she had not got their marriage registered under the Special Marriage Act. Nusrat and Yash welcomed their first child, Yishaan, last year on August 26.

On the work front, Nusrat Jahan is expected to participate in the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. According to a source, the actress has been approached by the makers of BB 16. However, there is no official conformation from her or the makers.

