Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher meet in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha cermony

Ayodhya: It is a very special day for India as the Ram Temple Pran Prantistha ceremony will take place in Ayodhya and every Indian celebrity has been invited to the event. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher took to social media to share a picture with superstar Rajinikanth, which is now going viral on social media.

Anupam Kher shared a picture with Rajinikanth and wrote in the caption, "Meeting my friend and one and only superstar Rajinikanth in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram! Thalaiva'.

Pictures of both the veterans have surfaced. In this, both are posing with each other and the glow of friendship can be clearly seen on their smiling faces.

Many stars from Bollywood and South cinema have already reached Ram Nagri. Apart from this, many celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor can become a part of this grand event. The day of 22 January 2024 has been chosen for the consecration of the idol of Ramlala, the child form of Lord Ram, in the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.

