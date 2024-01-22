'The world awaits...', Hema Malini gears up for Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hema Malini

The dream girl of Bollywood Hema Malini, has worked in several classic films and still to this day fans go gaga over her gracefulness, be it acting or dancing. The actress-turned-politician, now a BJP leader has shared her experience and excitement as Ayodhya gears up for the historic event.

Along with the poster, she wrote in the caption, "The world awaits with bated breath the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla when he returns to his rightful place in Ayodhya. I too am here amidst all this excitement, when everyone is chanting Jai Shri Ram and I am getting goosebumps seeing and experiencing everything...Jai Shri Ram!". It is written on Hema Malini's tweet poster, 'Heartiest wishes for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.' It is written in the tweet that 'The world has been waiting for this auspicious occasion for a long time when they can see the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, I am enjoying very much in this Ram-filled atmosphere. Ram's name is echoing everywhere. On January 22, at the auspicious time, Lord Ram will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with rituals.The ritual of consecration in Ayodhya started on January 16 and is still going on.

Last year in November, Hema Malini presented a dance drama at the event which marked the 525th birth anniversary of Sant Mirabai in her Lok Sabha constituency. She was recently seen at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception which was held in Mumbai. She was seen posing beside the actress Rekha.

Hema Malini joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and became a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament in 2003. For the unversed, Hema Malini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are trained Odissi dancers. They performed with Malini in a production called Parampara for charitable events. She also performed with her daughters at the Khajuraho Dance Festival.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Shefali Shah, other celebs reach Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration

Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan asked Sania Mirza what she saw in Shoaib Malik, here's what the Tennis star replied