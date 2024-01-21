When Shah Rukh Khan asked Sania Mirza what she saw in Shoaib Akhtar, here's what the Tennis star replied

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE SRK asked Sania Mirza what she saw in Shoaib Akhtar

Former cricketer Shoaib Malik, who separated from tennis star Sania Mirza has married for the third time to Pakistani actress Sana Javed The couple surprised everyone by sharing pictures of their Nikah on social media on January 20. Meanwhile, now a video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is going viral, in which he can be seen with Sania and Shoaib. During this, SRK asked Sania what she saw in Shoaib that made her marry him. Now let us tell you what answer Sania gave to this question.

Here's what Sania Mirza said about Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza had attended an Indian award function after marrying Shoaib. While answering SRK's question, Sania said 'I have not seen much, he is very shy. You will have to teach them to talk.' After Sania, Shah Rukh asked the same question to Shoaib Malik, what did he like about Sania that made him fall in love with her? On this, Shoaib Malik had said that he got married before he even had time to think about this. After Shoaib's answer, SRK jokingly said 'You are in India now, so don't mess up even by mistake.'

Shoaib Akhtar and Sania Mirza's relationship

After the separation of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, this video has become increasingly viral on social media. Let us tell you that Sania and Shoaib got married in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad in 2010. Later the couple organised the Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's son Izhaan was born in 2018. Rumors of their separation first surfaced in 2022.

Recently, a source close to Sania Mirza has revealed that Sania Mirza had taken 'Khula' from Shoaib Malik. Only after this, he married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. According to the information, Shoaib and Sana have known each other since 2022. The cricketer had also posted a picture with her in 2022 on Instagram. In the same year, rumour of a rift in the relationship between Shoaib and Sania started to float.

