Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' gets new release date, will hit theatres on THIS date

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' gets new release date

The year 2024 is going to be in the name of Ajay Devgn. Many of his films are going to be released this year. It includes Raid 2 and Singham Again. Now there are reports that Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic Maidaan may also be released this year. This film has been in production for a long time. Ajay Devgn has shared its first look, three years ago.

Despite the completion of filming and initial plans to release in June 2023, Ajay Devgn's film has faced delays. Now it is said to be released in April 2024. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has made a tweet on his social media account. "Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is coming this Eid. Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn has got a new release date- Eid April 2024, directed by Amit Sharma," read the tweet.

Boney Kapoor has produced the film

The sports drama film is based on the golden era of Indian football. It is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindranath Sharma. South actress Keerthy Suresh is going to be seen in the lead role with Ajay Devgn in the film. Apart from them, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and well-known Bengali actor Rudra Neeta Ghosh can also be seen in the field. This film has been produced by Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor. Maidaan's exact release date has not been finalised yet, but the film will release in April 2024.

Who was Syed Abdul Rahim?

For the unversed, Maidaan is late footballer Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic. It was under the guidance of Abdul Rahim that the Indian football team won the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. In the film, Ajay will tell the story of this incredible hero who played a vital role in elevating Indian football and winning laurels for the country.