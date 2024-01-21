Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Shefali Shah, other celebs reach Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony day is almost here and several celebrities have already started to arrive in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city. The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024, and several Indian actors like Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Rajinikanth, among many others are invited to the iconic event.

Several celebrities like Randdeep Hooda, Sonu Nigam, Anupam Kher, and Shefali Shah among others have already reached Ayodhya. Let's have a look at celebrities who have reached the city had what do they have to say about this mega event as most of them spoke to ANI about the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut

B-town queen Kangana Ranaut has also reached the city city. Today she met Rambhadracharya and shared pictures with him on social media. In the photo, Kangana can be seen paying obeisance to Rambhadracharya.

Shefali Shah

Three Of Us actor Shefali Shah reached Ayodhya and said, "I am honoured to be here. This is one of the biggest cultural moments that our country and we, as Indians, can experience. It is a really big thing and I am feeling so proud, being an Indian.

Vivek Oberoi

Indian Police Force actor Vivek Oberoi has reached Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time and it feels that if you breathe here, 'Ram Bhakti' will get in you. There is much so of energy here. People are so happy. I think Lord Ram has always connected people and society," Vivek Oberoi said.

Shankar Mahadevan

On Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan said, "Not only the whole country but the whole world is waiting for this moment. We are so happy & excited and we feel blessed that we are state guests to be part of this.

Madhur Bandharkar

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said, "Ayodhya is all decked up. It feels great to be here...The pran pratishtha ceremony is going to be held very well."

Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam said, "This is a very emotional moment. I am happy that there is joy and enthusiasm in the world wherever there is Sanatana Dharma. It feels great that we are able to see this, that God chose us to be born in an era when such an event is taking place. I am one of the fortunate people who have received an invitation."

