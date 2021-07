Raj Kundra Pornography Case: The crime branch has found evidence against an accomplice who was involved in the distribution of around 90 obscene films. The investigative agency has found important evidence against a person named Arvind Srivastava, who was employed with Raj Kundra's firm.

The employee was involved in the distribution of around 90 pornographic films in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, in the last two years. Not just this, Arvind was also a member of a Whatsapp group related to Kundra's company. The police have found a connection between businessman and Arvind's family living in Kanpur.

