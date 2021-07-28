Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Raj Kundra Pornography case: Another actress alleged she was 'forced to shoot porn'

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The magistrate's court later remanded Kundra in judicial custody for 14 days. In a recent development, Mumbai police lodged a fresh FIR after another actress filed a complaint alleging that she was forced to shoot porn for Raj Kundra’s 'HotShots' app.

Apart from the producers of his company, actress Gehana Vasisth, have also been named by the actress in new FIR. The case will now be transferred to the Property Cell to investigate.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it cannot pass any order granting urgent relief to businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films, without first hearing the prosecution. Justice A S Gadkari directed the police to file its affidavit by July 29 in response to a petition submitted by Kundra (45) challenging his arrest in the case.

Shilpa Shetty's husband was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police's crime branch in the porn films case filed in February this year. Post-arrest, he was sent in police custody by a city court. On Tuesday, a magistrate's court remanded him in 14-day judicial custody. Kundra moved to the magistrate's court for bail and his plea was kept for hearing on Wednesday.

The businessman has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The police have also claimed to have found 51 obscene videos during searches at his office.

