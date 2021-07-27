Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty's husband remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Raj Kundra remanded in 14-day judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in 14-day judicial custody in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He was produced before a magistrate's court at the end his police remand on Tuesday.

The court sent him in judicial custody for 14 days. Kundra moved the court for bail and his plea was kept for hearing on Wednesday. The crime branch earlier told the court that Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to a person for USD 1.2 million.

The police claimed that during the probe into the case, it was found that Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought 'Hotshots' app to upload objectional videos on social media.

The police also claimed to have found 51 obscene videos-- 35 with Hotshots logo and 16 with BollyFame logo, during searches at the office of the accused.

Meanwhile, Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Kundra was arrested along with 11 other people on the aforementioned charges. The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch also summoned Television actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people for questioning in connection with a pornography case.

(With PTI Inputs)