Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Employee involved in distribution of 90 adult films

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He is in police custody, which is supposed to end on Tuesday. Now, in a recent development, the crime branch has found evidence against an accomplice who was involved in the distribution of around 90 obscene films.

According to a report in TOI, the investigative agency has found important evidence against a person named Arvind Srivastava, who was employed with Raj Kundra's firm.

The employee was involved in the distribution of around 90 pornographic films in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, in the last two years. Not just this, Arvind was also a member of a Whatsapp group related to Kundra's company. The police have found a connection between businessman and Arvind's family living in Kanpur.

Arvind played a major role in the distribution of these adult films and clips produced by Kundra's company. The Bank statements of this person and his family have also been scrutinised by the agency.

It has been found that Arvind transferred crores of rupees to the bank accounts owned by his wife Harshita Srivastava and father Narvada Srivastava.

Further investigation in the case was on. Two teams of the Crime Branch have been sent to Kanpur to search for Arvind and his associates. He was working to get the aforementioned films on different OTT platforms. Arvind had set up his own production company, too.

Meanwhile,Crime Branch has appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case.

Reportedly, Shilpa and Raj Kundra had a huge argument when the Crime Branch raided their home in connection with the pornography racket case, following which the actress broke down in tears saying she was unaware of her husband's actions, said Mumbai Police sources.

According to ANI "In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from 'Hotshots' and 'Bolly Fame' app used to come into this account."

They added that police is also probing whether money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and will remain in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till July 27. The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday summoned Television actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people for questioning in connection with a pornography case.

