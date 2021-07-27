Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shopkeeper from Gujarat files cheating complaint against Raj Kundra's firm

A trader from Ahmedabad in Gujarat has filed a complaint with the Mumbai crime branch and cyber police alleging that he has been duped of Rs 3 lakh by businessman Raj Kundra's firm under the pretext of making him distributor for an online cricket skill-based game, an official said. He said the police are verifying the complaint and will decide accordingly on registering an FIR.

In a complaint filed online, complainant Hiren Parmar alleged that he was promised by Viaan Industries that he will be made the distributor for 'Game of Dot'. However, the company didn't keep its promise, following which he demanded a return of Rs 3 lakh he had invested, but didn't receive a response, the official said.

The complainant claimed he had filed the complaint with the Gujarat cyber department in 2019, but no action was taken, the official said, adding Parmar approached the Mumbai police after Kundra was arrested for allegedly running a mobile application for distributing adult films. Parmar also alleged that many people were cheated of crores like him by the company, the official said.

Meanwhile, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He is in police custody.

Crime Branch has appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case.

Also Read: Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Employee involved in distribution of 90 adult films

Kundra was arrested along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. The property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday summoned Television actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people for questioning in connection with a pornography case.

Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Crime Branch to seek extension of businessman, Ryan Thorpe custody | LIVE

(With PTI Inputs)