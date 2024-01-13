Raid 2: This 'Housefull' actor to play antagonist in Ajay Devgn-starrer | Deets inside

Follow us on This Housefull actor will play the antagonist in Raid 2

Raid 2 is one of the most-anticipated flicks of Ajay Devgn. The makers of the film recently replaced Ileana D'Cruz with Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. On January 8, the actor took to social media accounts to announce the Muhurat puja of Raid 2 and wrote, ''New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot.'' The puja ceremony was also attended by South star Ravi Teja. Now, Ajay Devgn shared a new picture on his Instagram handle wherein an actor is being introduced as the new antagonist of the upcoming chapter. Its none other than Riteish Deshmukh, who will be playing the new villain in Raid 2.

This is not the first time Riteish will be playing the antagonist in a film. Earlier, he portrayed the antagonist in Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ek Villain, which was a huge commercial success.

About Raid and Raid 2

Raid 2 is going to be shot completely in India. This film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar. Rajkumar Gupta is directing the film.

For the unversed, 2018's Raid depicted the story of an Income Tax officer who conducts raids which was based on real-life incidents. The film depicted the historical long raid that lasted for two nights and three days. Apart from Ileana and Ajay, Saurabh Shukla played an important role in the film.

