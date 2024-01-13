WATCH: Aamir Khan grooves to 'Aati Kya Khandala' song at daughter Ira's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Aamir Khan's daughter Ira married Nupur Shikhare on January 10.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got married on January 10 in Udaipur with Nupur Shikhare and several pictures and videos of the wedding festivities are doing rounds on social media. A new video of Aamir from the wedding ceremony is circulating online wherein he can be seen grooving to his popular song from the Ghulam movie, Aati Kya Khandala.

Check out the viral video:

In the clip, Aamir can be seen dancing to the song along with several other guests and family members including actor Imran Khan present at the ceremony. Earlier, a video of Aamir, his ex-wife Kiran Rao and Azad's video of singing 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka' also surfaced on social media.

Ira and Nupur's outfit for Sangeet night

For the Sangeet night, Ira wore an embroidered lehenga and completed her look with a Red Riding Hood inspired cape to add an unconventional touch. On the other hand, Nupur wore a shiny blazer over a shirt and pant.

Not only this, ahead of the Sangeet ceremony, the duo even hosted a football match. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a couple of pictures of the match and wrote, ''Bride bringing the A game.''

More deets about the wedding

The wedding celebration kickstarted on January 3, when the couple registered their marriage in Mumbai with close friends and family members' attendance. For the celebrations, Nupur wore athleisure and jogged his way from Santacruz to Bandra for his big day, which became a hot topic on social media. The fitness trainer also sat on the dhol and danced to the beats.

