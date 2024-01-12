After Tiger 3 success, Emraan Hashmi buys Rolls-Royce Ghost worth over Rs 12 cr

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Emraan Hashmi buys new Rolls-Royce.

Emraan Hashmi, who recently impressed the audience with his performance as an antagonist in Tiger 3, has gifted himself a luxurious Rolls-Royce Ghost car. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi on Thursday enjoying the ride in his brand-new car worth over Rs 12 crore. Several videos and pictures of the actor have been shared by paparazzi on social media, captivating the attention of netizens.

In the video, Emraan is seen enjoying the ride of black-coloured Rolls-Royce. Recently, 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan also purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan after the success of his comeback movie, Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Emraan was recently in the news also for replacing Ranveer Singh in the titular role of Don 3.

About Rolls-Royce Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with a 6.75-litre twin turbo V12 engine, paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. On the speed front, it can achieve 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds and its top speed is around 250 kmph. Its ex-showroom price is around Rs 7 crore.

Emraan Hashmi on work front

Emraan last featured in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, wherein he played the antagonist. The film was a huge commerical success and went on to become Salman's biggest opener of his career.

He also played the lead role alongside Akshay Kumar in Selfiee. However, the film failed to impress the audience and failed miserably at the box office.

In 2024, he will be making his Telugu film debut with Pawan Kalyan's epic action flick OG. The film will also feature Prakash Raj, Priyanka Arun Mohan, and Arjun Das in prominent roles. It is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 250 crore.

