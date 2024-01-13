Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's sister Amrin Shaikh brings flood of emotions, IGNORES Ayesha Khan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Bigg Boss 17's grand finale will reportedly take place on January 28, 2024.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui's sister Amrin Shaikh entered the BB House. When she entered the house, all the housemates were following the freeze-and-release rule including Munawar. Soon after Amrin entered inside the BB House, she brought a flood of emotions with her and hugged her brother first. Amrin notices Munawar's weight loss and offers words of encouragement, declaring him the pillar of strength for the entire family.

Abhishek Kumar was also seen crying seeing the brother-sister reunion. Upon being released, a weeping Abhishek Kumar rushes to Amrin, and asks her to energise her brother for the rest of the two weeks.

After Munawar and Abhishek, Amrin met other housemates personally including Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra but completely ignored Ayesha Khan.

A promo was also release by the show's makers ahead of the episode wherein Amrin can be seen sharing a word of advise for her brother. ''Itna personal sabko kyun batana hain? Chahe Ayesha hi kyun na ho. Tu akela hain kya? Breakup wala, divorce wala? Gharr ka koi kona nahi chutta pata hain? Tere bitching ke liye,'' she said.

Watch the promo:

Earlier, Ayesha's brother also entered the BB House and advised her to stay away from Munawar.

Bigg Boss is reportedly on the verge of concluding with its 17th edition in two weeks. As per some reports, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will take place on January 28, 2024. Currently, there are seven housemates left in the current season including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Arun, Munawar, Ayesha and Mannara.

