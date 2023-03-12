Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: RRR team and fans root for Naatu Naatu's win; Deepika Padukone to present award

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Watch Oscars 2023 LIVE updates here

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: The biggest awards night in the cinema world is here. The 95th Academy Awards are honoring the best of talents in the past year that brought to the screen the exceptional world of films and music. Fans in India have their hopes pinned on team RRR (Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Keeramani) to lift the trophy this year for their song 'Naatu Naatu'. On the other hand, Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' and Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' also have our fingers crossed as they are nominated for the Oscars 2023.

After going two years without a host, Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars 2023. He previously led the show in 2017 and 2018. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and marks another significant milestone in the academy's history. Check out all the updates from the event here-

Latest Entertainment News