Oscars 2023: RRR's Naatu Naatu live performance gets standing ovation, Deepika Padukone introduces | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER RRR's Naatu Naatu live performance at Academy Awards stage

Oscars 2023: The power-packed LIVE performance of RRR song Naatu Naatu at the Academy Awards stage earned a magnificent standing ovation from the audience. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took to the stage to introduce the song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and gave a shout-out. The song was performed by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Deepika described the song as a ‘banger’ after which the dancer took over the stage and brough some liveliness and energy to the mega event.

As soon as Naatu Naaru took over the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars 2023 are being held, the stars in the audience stood up and cheered..Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the Telugu chartbuster at the Oscars stage and also walked the red carpet along with choreographer Prem Rakshith. Talking about performing the Oscar-nominated track, Bhairava said they are grateful to the Academy for giving the singers an opportunity to perform "Naatu Naatu" on the stage. Watch the video here-

Meanwhile, RRR director SS Rajamouli represented the country at the global stage wearing a traditional dhoti with mauve-coloured silk kurta. His leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR wore black velvet bandhgalas with statement embroidery reminiscent of their characters in "RRR".

NTR Jr paid a unique and loving homage to India and RRR on the Oscar red carpet with the Tiger motif on his outfit. The delicate gold embroidery on the black velvet traditional bandhgala drew parallels to the national animal of India - The Tiger. It also is an ode to the iconic interval scene from RRR. And so befitting is this symbolic attire for The Young Tiger, a moniker popularly used for NTR Jr.

The bandhgala was paired with Brue & Bareskin leather shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Speaking further about the tailored piece designer Gaurav Gupta said, “My idea behind creating this exquisite custom-made design for Mr. NTR Jr has been a combination of multiple elements. It is such a big moment for us to have Indian cinema being represented at probably the world’s largest platform - the Oscars. Thus it was important for me to have the outfit have an element of NTR's persona while also representing being a true global Indian. And it all fits together beautifully with the antique Tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala. The ‘ Tiger’ is an homage to India as it is our national animal along with a representation of NTR Jr who is also popularly known as ‘The Young Tiger’ and of course to RRR.”

RRR tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES HERE

Latest Entertainment News