Everything Everywhere All At Once tops Oscars 2023 nominations with 11 nods | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oscars Nominations 2023: Know the full list

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" landed a leading 11 nominations on Tuesday, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan.

Best Picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "The Fabelmans", "Tar", "Top Gun: Maverick", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Elvis", "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Women Talking" and "Triangle of Sadness".

Best Actress: Ana de Armas, "Blonde"; Cate Blanchett, "Tar"; Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"; Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"; Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"; Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Austin Butler, "Elvis"; Bill Nighy, "Living"; and Paul Mescal, "Aftersun".

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; Hong Chau, "The Whale"; Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; and Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"; Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"; Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin"; Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin"; and Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Read: Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR song Naatu Naatu shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards, makes history

Best International Film: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany); "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina); "Close" (Belgium); "EO" (Poland); "The Quiet Girl" (Ireland).

Best Original Screenplay: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "The Banshees of Inisherin"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Triangle of Sadness."

Best Original Score: Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"; Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"; Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; John Williams, "The Fabelmans".

Best Animated Film: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"; "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"; "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"; "The Sea Beast"; "Turning Red."

Best Director: Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans"; Todd Field for “TAR”; Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness”.

Read: Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR song Naatu Naatu shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards, makes history

Best Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Darius Khondji, “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"; Mandy Walker, “Elvis”; Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”; Florian Hoffmeister, “TAR”.

Best Costume Design: Mary Zophres, “Babylon”; Ruth Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Catherine Martin, “Elvis”; Shirley Kurata. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Jenny Beavan “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Best Film Editing: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”; Paul Rogers. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Monika Willi, “TAR”; Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine, “The Batman”; Camile Friend and Joel Harlow, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, “The Whale”.

Best Original Song: “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren; “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop; “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler; “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” Music by MM Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose; “This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne.

Best Production Design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Babylon”; “Elvis”; “The Fabelmans”.

Best Sound: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Best Visual Effects: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Best International Feature: “All Quiet on the Western Front” Germany; “Argentina: 1985” Argentina; “Close” Belgium; “EO” Poland; “The Quiet Girl” Ireland.

Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell with Shows On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “The Sea Beast”; “Turning Red”.

Best Animated Short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; “The Flying Sailor”; “Ice Merchants”; “My Year of Dicks”; “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.

Best Documentary Feature: “All That Breathes”; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"; “Fire of Love”; “A House Made of Splinters”; “Navalny” Daniel.

Best Documentary Short: “The Elephant Whisperers”; “Haulout”; “How Do You Measure a Year?”; “The Martha Mitchell Effect”; “Stranger at the Gate”.

Best Live Action Short: “An Irish Goodbye”; “Ivalu”; “Le Pupille”; “Night Ride”; “The Red Suitcase”.

(With inputs from AP News)

Latest Entertainment News