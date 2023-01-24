Tuesday, January 24, 2023
     
Everything Everywhere All At Once tops Oscars 2023 nominations with 11 nods | FULL LIST

Oscars 2023 nominations have been announced. Everything Everywhere All At Once has topped the nominations list with 11 nods in all categories. Check out the full list below.

Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By : Devasheesh Pandey | New Delhi
Published on: January 24, 2023 20:55 IST
Oscars Nominations
Image Source : INDIA TV Oscars Nominations 2023: Know the full list

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" landed a leading 11 nominations on Tuesday, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan.

Best Picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "The Fabelmans", "Tar", "Top Gun: Maverick", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Elvis", "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Women Talking" and "Triangle of Sadness". 

 

Best Actress: Ana de Armas, "Blonde"; Cate Blanchett, "Tar"; Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"; Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"; Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"; Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Austin Butler, "Elvis"; Bill Nighy, "Living"; and Paul Mescal, "Aftersun".

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; Hong Chau, "The Whale"; Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; and Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"; Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"; Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin"; Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin"; and Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Best International Film: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany); "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina); "Close" (Belgium); "EO" (Poland); "The Quiet Girl" (Ireland).

Best Original Screenplay: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "The Banshees of Inisherin"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Triangle of Sadness."

Best Original Score: Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"; Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"; Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; John Williams, "The Fabelmans".

Best Animated Film: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"; "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"; "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"; "The Sea Beast"; "Turning Red."

Best Director: Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans"; Todd Field for “TAR”; Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness”. 

Best Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Darius Khondji, “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"; Mandy Walker, “Elvis”; Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”; Florian Hoffmeister, “TAR”.

Best Costume Design: Mary Zophres, “Babylon”; Ruth Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Catherine Martin, “Elvis”; Shirley Kurata. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Jenny Beavan “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Best Film Editing: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”; Paul Rogers. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Monika Willi, “TAR”; Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”.  

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine, “The Batman”; Camile Friend and Joel Harlow, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, “The Whale”.

Best Original Song: “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren; “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop; “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler; “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” Music by MM Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose; “This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne.

Best Production Design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Babylon”; “Elvis”; “The Fabelmans”.

Best Sound: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Best Visual Effects: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Best International Feature: “All Quiet on the Western Front” Germany; “Argentina: 1985” Argentina; “Close” Belgium; “EO” Poland; “The Quiet Girl” Ireland. 

Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell with Shows On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “The Sea Beast”; “Turning Red”.

Best Animated Short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”;  “The Flying Sailor”; “Ice Merchants”; “My Year of Dicks”; “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.

Best Documentary Feature: “All That Breathes”; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"; “Fire of Love”;  “A House Made of Splinters”; “Navalny” Daniel.

Best Documentary Short: “The Elephant Whisperers”; “Haulout”; “How Do You Measure a Year?”; “The Martha Mitchell Effect”; “Stranger at the Gate”.

Best Live Action Short: “An Irish Goodbye”; “Ivalu”; “Le Pupille”; “Night Ride”; “The Red Suitcase”. 

(With inputs from AP News)

 

 

