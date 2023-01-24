Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR song Naatu Naatu shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards, makes history

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Naatu Naatu bags nominations

Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR's chart-bursting track Naatu Naatu, which already added golden feathers to its cap by winning a Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Award, has now entered the Oscars race. It bagged a nomination in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category. It is a proud moment for the entire country to see Indian Cinema touching the peak of success.

RRR fans have been going gaga over this achievement and are flooding social media with joy and excitement.

Naatu Naatu from RRR has secured a place in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category. This is the third major international nomination for Naatu Naatu, the popular Telugu song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. In the category, the song was nominated alongside Applause from from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. As it goes, all five songs in the Best Original Song category will be performed live at the Oscars event on March 12.

The team of RRR expressed their excitement about achieving this feat on social media and wrote, "WE CREATED HISTORY. Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie (sic)."

The track, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has won Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award this year.

